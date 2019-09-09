Skip to content
Mystery Wire
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
The Latest
Area 51
UFO
Military Technology
Mysteries
Paranormal
Podcast
Space Science
Video
About
About Mystery Wire
Contact Mystery Wire
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Bob Stoldal, George Knapp on challenges of revealing Area 51 story — PODCAST
Tom DeLonge left Blink-182 for something ‘I probably shouldn’t ever try’ — Part 1
Bob Lazar’s UFO story makes it to the big screen
George Knapp introduces Mystery Wire, 30 years after ‘UFOs: The Best Evidence’
More Top Stories
Latest Mystery Wire Video
Bob Stoldal talks about digging out the truth on Area 51
Video
John Fogerty's music loaded with paranormal, sci-fi inspiration
Video
Conclusions hard to draw on UFO questions cloaked in secrecy -- Part 8
Video
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites
Video
Northern Taurids meteor puts on show over St. Louis
Video
Cattle mutilations and beyond: John Lear and 'the grand deception' -- Part 3
Video
Ridicule buries UFO reports, just as intended, John Lear says -- Part 2
Video
Aliens are here, and they're not our friends, John Lear says -- Part 1
Video
Christians, Mormons, Raelians all see UFO question differently -- Part 7
Video
Bob Lazar convinced disks were alien, calls UFO secret 'unfair outright' -- Part 6
Video
Bob Lazar describes alien technology housed at secret S-4 base in Nevada -- Part 5
Video
Secrecy surrounds UFO studies since 1940s -- Part 3
Video
UFO secrecy extends to NASA; cattle mutilations confuse authorities -- Part 4
Video
UFO actions were hostile, John Lear says -- Part 3
Video
John Lear says MJ-12 controls UFO secrets in government -- Part 2
Video
UFO researcher John Lear goes 'On the Record' on aliens -- Part 1
Video
UFO truths masked by hoaxes, secrecy of Roswell ‘crash’ – Part 2
Video
NASA sends oven, dough for fresh-baked cookie experiment
Video
Debut of mysterywire.com comes 30 years after "UFOs: The Best Evidence" series
Video
Tour reveals scope of tunnel system under Nevada Test Site
Video
Featured Mystery Wire Stories
UFOs: The Best Evidence begins serious examination in 1989 — Part 1
Mystery Wire built on foundation of 5 decades of journalism
More Featured Mystery Wire Stories
Top Stories
Aliens are here, and they’re not our friends, John Lear says — Part 1
Earthquake predictions not reliable, scientists repeat
$35K paid for metal believed to have tie to UFOs
Five USS Princeton officers add to details on 2004 ‘Tic Tac’ UFO event
Spy planes tested at Area 51 integral to US Cold War strategy: Part 1
Exorcists in training as church revives rituals
Bob Lazar describes alien technology housed at secret S-4 base in Nevada — Part 5
Navy pilot says tapes of ‘Tic Tac’ UFO encounter went missing
Sinatra, Monroe, gangsters and UFOs included in FBI’s online vault
Concrete arrows mystify hikers in remote Nevada desert locations
More Top Stories
Area 51
JANET planes ferry workforce from Las Vegas to Area 51
Bob Stoldal, George Knapp on challenges of revealing Area 51 story — PODCAST
New York Times reviews cultural phenomenon of #StormArea51
Area 51 a secret? See satellite photos and decide yourself
SR-71 Blackbird’s successor has experts looking for Area 51 clues
More Area 51 News
UFO
$35K paid for metal believed to have tie to UFOs
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Conclusions hard to draw on UFO questions cloaked in secrecy — Part 8
Five USS Princeton officers add to details on 2004 ‘Tic Tac’ UFO event
Christians, Mormons, Raelians all see UFO question differently — Part 7
More UFO News
Military Technology
Ugly past of mind control experiments lingers over Fort Detrick Army Base
On Veteran’s Day, a look at elite Army ‘Night Stalkers’
Tour reveals scope of tunnel system under Nevada Test Site
Tunnels show potential for safe, secret operations in Nevada
Gravity’s key role in space travel has fueled study since 1950s
More Military Technology News
Mysteries
Earthquake predictions not reliable, scientists repeat
People vanish with no explanation in ‘blinking out’ accounts
Proof of time travel? Rudolph Fentz story traced to fiction
Bigfoot legend creeps into Teddy Roosevelt writings
Clowns scare us, but why?
More Mysteries News
Paranormal
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Exorcists in training as church revives rituals
The zombie apocalypse just got real
Clowns scare us, but why?
Zak Bagans talks about haunted ‘Annabelle’ doll encounter
More Paranormal News
Space Science
Harsh Ethiopian pools show limits of life
Satellites launched Monday might still be visible
Northern Taurids meteor puts on show over St. Louis
Moon samples unsealed for NASA study after 40 years
Hunt for planets proceeds with TESS telescope
More Space Science News
The Latest
$35K paid for metal believed to have tie to UFOs
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Conclusions hard to draw on UFO questions cloaked in secrecy — Part 8
Five USS Princeton officers add to details on 2004 ‘Tic Tac’ UFO event
Christians, Mormons, Raelians all see UFO question differently — Part 7
Letter seeks cooperation on UFO studies from military, government
Aliens are here, and they’re not our friends, John Lear says — Part 1
Ridicule buries UFO reports, just as intended, John Lear says — Part 2
Cattle mutilations and beyond: John Lear and ‘the grand deception’ — Part 3
Bob Lazar convinced disks were alien, calls UFO secret ‘unfair outright’ — Part 6
More UFO
Latest Mystery Wire News
JANET planes ferry workforce from Las Vegas to Area 51
Earthquake predictions not reliable, scientists repeat
Bob Lazar’s UFO story makes it to the big screen
$35K paid for metal believed to have tie to UFOs
Bob Stoldal, George Knapp on challenges of revealing Area 51 story — PODCAST
Harsh Ethiopian pools show limits of life
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Exorcists in training as church revives rituals
Ugly past of mind control experiments lingers over Fort Detrick Army Base
Bob Lazar: The man who sent shock waves through UFO circles 30 years ago