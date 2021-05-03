‘Alienstock’ lawsuit settled for $26k

MYSTERY WIRE (LAS VEGAS – KLAS) — A settlement has been reached over the now infamous “Storm Area 51” event back in 2019.

Previously, Connie West, owner of the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, Nevada, sued the organizers of “Alienstock” for holding a separate event, using the same name, in Las Vegas. She says they violated an agreement.

The parties settled for $26,000.