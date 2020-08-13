Area 51 and the CIA: Secrets revealed by former base worker

MYSTERY WIRE — A veil of secrecy is slowly being lifted from the world’s best-known secret military facility. Several years after the CIA gave the green light to a former worker at Area 51 to publish a three-volume book project all about the base, more is still being learned and new photographs continue to be taken and released.

The base commonly known as Area 51 is located about 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Currently, it’s an Air Force facility, but it began as a CIA outpost and was home to all manner of classified projects.

Thanks to the continued efforts of a long-time CIA electronics specialist, many secrets have been declassified over the years. That specialist is T.D. Barnes.

T.D. Barnes

“We were doing a presentation in the bubble at CIA when they declassified us using the name Area 51,” said T.D. Barnes, former CIA specialist.

The images on the walls of his home office were once so sensitive they could have landed T.D. Barnes behind bars if he had made them public, but times have changed. During his years as president of an organization called Roadrunners Internationale, Barnes led the effort to tell the real story about what is today the best-known secret base in history.

His members, pilots and engineers, who had worked on classified programs, shared bits and pieces, including photos.

Groom Lake (aka Area 51) – Photo from 1968

Barnes would then ask CIA for permission to post them on the group’s website. Until a few years ago, CIA would never even acknowledge the name Area 51, though it was known worldwide, but the Roadrunners helped change all that.

“In fact, they almost shoved it at us, the information for these books they send me. They said, ‘we just declassified 25,000 pages,'” Barnes said.

Groom Lake recorder room.

Groom Lake recorder room.

Groom Lake recorder room.









Groom Lake

One reason for the change of heart is the CIA lost the records of its own programs. All photos and files regarding Project Oxcart — the U-2 spy plane — were lost by the air force. So, CIA historian Dr. David Robarge hoped the Roadrunners could help reconstruct that history, which is what happened.

The U-2 was built during the darkest days of the Cold War, a time when we were actually in a hot war with Russia. American lives were being lost, though the public never knew about it.

“The Air Force, at that point, before they decided to go with the U-2, we had already lost 10 flights with over 75 crewmen killed in Russia, trying to do what the U-2 eventually did. They were going in with planes that could not get above the missiles. They called them ferret flights. They would dart in to get what they could and they’d get shot down,” Barnes said.

Area 51 Before & After (Left 1959 — Right 2020)

Barnes solicited input from his members, not only about the U-2 but also the programs that followed including the so-called Blackbirds. He obtained so much material including photos taken inside Area 51, of planes and programs and everyday life at Groom Lake, that his plan to compile one book became three volumes instead — The CIA Area 51 Chronicles.







Among the many surprises? Barnes says the famed SR-71 Blackbird, officially the fastest plane in history, never flew out of Groom Lake. Other planes in the Blackbird family were flown there, including the A-12, which flew higher and faster than any plane ever built by humans, Barnes says, though its accomplishments remain classified.

Moving the first A-12 to Area 51 by truck.

Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson, about to get his first “check ride” in 927 with Lockheed test pilot Lou Schalk on August 27, 1963. (Lockheed Martin)

The original nose mockup for the AF-12. (Lockheed Martin)

Technical drawings of an AF-12.

AF-12 artist concept. Note rounded forward chine. (Lockheed)

Models of the A-12.

Models show the design evolution of the A-12.

Parts of an A-12 are loaded for transport.

An A-12 in “black shield” markings.

The throttle of an A-12.

The console of an A-12.

An A-12 outside a hangar.

An A-12 is prepared for loading into a C-5A.

A full view of the A-12 instrument panel.

A dismantled A-12 is towed to a C-5A.

Chuck Mayer’s photo of an A-12 with icicles and a snow-covered ground.

The A-12 production line in April of 1963.

An A-12 takes off.

An A-12 in an all natural metal finish flies under a KC-135Q.

A photo of the A-12 by John Andrews at “Site 2.”

A view of the A-12 during one of the first engine runs.

An A-12 in an all metal finish takes flight in May of 1962.

An A-12 in an all metal finish under a KC-135Q.

A wind tunnel test of an A-12 model.

Three A-12s and on SR ready to be moved.

A nose view of an A-12.

An A-12 at Area 51 on its very first landing.

An A-12 at ADP in Burbank, California, undergoing a rebuild into an SR.

An A-12 over the Sedan Crater, which is about 12 miles southwest of Groom Lake.

An A-12 with an F-101 trailing is shown in this photo from the Tony Landis Collection.

Early construction on an A-12.



An A-12 in flight.



A mockup of the AF-12.

An A-12 in flight.

“Yeah, we called the SR 71 the family model. It’s the cheap model. The A-12 flew 5,000 feet higher and it flew faster,” he said.

The CIA employees bonded, on and off the base, in part because Nevada was infested with Russian spies trying to find out what was going on. Cover stories were told and secrets were kept within the base itself to the point that few knew their true employer.

“Less than five percent of the people working at Area 51 had any inkling that they were working for the CIA,” Barnes said.

Today Area 51 is an air force facility. But when Barnes is asked if the CIA still there, he smiles and say he can’t really say.