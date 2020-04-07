Area 51 photographed by private pilot

MYSTERY WIRE — Imagine having an unfiltered, direct view of Area 51 and the Tonopah Test Range airport from the air, and not breaking any laws. This is what a private pilot recently got when he flew his small Cessna 150 as close as you legally can. And also happened to have a good quality camera along for the ride.

Private pilot Gabriel Zeifman gives a thumbs up while flying within eyesight of Area 51 (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Gabriel Zeifman’s flight to the edge of ‘the box’ is documented by Tyler Rogoway on thedrive.com.

As Rogoway points out, it’s not unusual for private pilots to be given access to some of the military airspace to transition between open flight areas. Zeifman originally posted his photographs on Reddit, this caught the attention of Rogoway. Zeifman went into detail about his flight saying this was actually his second flight near the Tonopah airport and Area 51, but the first time he only had his phone camera.

But this past weekend, Zeifman told The Drive, “This last weekend, I was unable to get permission to fly into any of the restricted areas, so I took the opportunity to get some great pictures of TNX [Tonopah Test Range Airport] as I skirted the perimeter. I don’t have any kind of special authorization in (the air space), they’re just random transits that I’ve been given en route to other places when the airspace is cold.”

You can click on the images below to see larger, higher quality images. To return to see more pictures click your back button on your browser. All of these photographs were taken by Gabriel Zeifman.

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane – looking south (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane – from a distance looking northeast (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane – looking northeast (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane – looking northeast (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane – looking northeast (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane – looking north (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane – looking northwest (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane – looking west (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

A lone hangar believed to be about 5 years old at the south end of Area 51 (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

A lone hangar believed to be about 5 years old at the south end of Area 51 (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

A unique view of Area 51 looking north from a small plane (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Groom Lake and Area 51 from a small plane (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Bald Mountain radar station near Area 51 (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Private pilot Gabriel Zeifman in front of his Cassna 150 (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Tonopah Test Range airport (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Tonopah Test Range airport (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Tonopah Test Range airport (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Tonopah Test Range airport (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Tonopah Test Range airport (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Tonopah Test Range airport (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

Tonopah Test Range airport (Photo: Gabriel Zeifman)

These are some of the clearest pictures of this extremely secret area we have come across. We are working to speak with Gabriel about his flight and gain any further insight from someone who has seen it with their own eyes.