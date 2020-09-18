Area 51 themed bar part of new Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant stadium

MYSTERY WIRE — Add “Area 41” to the list of businesses using Area 51, UFOs, and aliens as a main theme for business.

Painting of Area 51 inside the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium next to the Area 41 bar. (Painting: Michael Godard )

The bar will be open at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas once fans are allowed to attend games and events.

The details on what the bar will be serving and if it will also be serving Area 51 (41) themed drinks were not available.

A caricature mural on the side of the bar depicts a gate at Area 51 and a blue alien that appears to be a Raiders fan. The mural was painted by well known Las Vegas based artist Michael Godard.