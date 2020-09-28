Area 51 themed haunted house opens in Canada

MYSTERY WIRE — ‘Storm Area 51‘ was such a huge success, the government offered tours of the secretive base, that was until something terrifying happened. Disclaimer – the previous sentence is fake, but this is the premise of a new haunted house attraction in Edmonton, Canada.

Known as the “Deadmonton Haunted House” the Halloween attraction has themed one of its haunted houses after the very well known, but top secret, Air Force base commonly knows as Area 51.

(Image: https://deadmontonhouse.com/)

Located about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Area 51 has long been mythologized as the place the U.S. government studies UFOs and aliens. What we do know is that since the 1950’s it has been home to top secret military tests for the Air Force and other government branches.

This year the company producing the haunted house has titled the UFO themed house as “AREA 51 (SITE 2, THE RANCH AT GROOM LAKE)” and the storyline it created ties in with last year’s real effort to “Storm Area 51.”

“Since 1955, Area 51 has remained the most classified military test facility in the world. For decades, this mysterious site has remained the eye amid a storm of conspiracy theories and wild speculation. Rumours of crashed alien spacecraft, reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology and bizarre weather-control experiments have inspired numerous attempts throughout the years to penetrate the defenses of the government installation. One year ago, this curiosity peaked with the advent of the Storm Area 51 Movement. As enthusiasts prepared a “they can’t stop us all” approach, the military presence at Groom Lake test facility geared up for potential use of lethal force. Civilian bloodshed was narrowly averted. Now, a year later, in an unprecedented move aimed at quelling the outlandish tales surrounding the site, military forces have begun allowing tours to the general public. Come join this extraordinary event and see for yourself that nothing out of the ordinary exists at Area 51.” deadmontonhouse.com

“Deadmonton” is open to the public with COVID-19 restrictions in place through the second week of November.