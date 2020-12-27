New photographs of Area 51 and Papoose Lake show incredible detail

Area 51

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Area 51 at Groom Lake, NV (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)

Area 51 at Groom Lake, NV (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)

MYSTERY WIRE — As Gabe Zeifman flew his small Cessna over southern Nevada Christmas day he enjoyed the blue skies and wispy clouds floating by. But outside his windows on the ground the real show of the day was presenting itself.

Private pilot and amateur photographer Gabe Zeifman was back in the air flying his plane past the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), past Papoose Dry Lake, and past Groom Lake which is home to Area 51.

This time, Zeifman had higher quality photography gear on board and captured almost a thousand clear photographs of the area and the secretive base.

The image below is a composite of 25 photographs of Groom Lake and Area 51 looking north.

Area 51 at Groom Lake, NV (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)
Click here to download a large .jpg of the image above

The image below is a composite of 32 photographs of Groom Lake and Area 51 looking west.

Area 51 at Groom Lake, NV (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)
Click here to download a large .jpg of the image above

One of the large hangars south of the main complex appears to have open doors. It is hard to determine what, if anything is inside due to the distance from Zeifman’s plane.

Gabe Zeifman selfie with Area 51 in the background. (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)

Similar to two previous flights, Zeifman was not breaking any laws. He is a trained air traffic controller (ATC) and had permission to fly through this restricted government airspace. In the YouTube video he posted of his flight you can hear him getting clearance to fly this route.

Zeifman also flew past Papoose Lake, which is southwest of Groom Lake. This is the area long-rumored to being home of the secret UFO base where Bob Lazar says he worked.

Directly below you will see two composite images made from dozens of individual photographs showing the area at and around Papoose Lake.

Papoose Lake, NV looking NNW (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)
Click here to download a large .jpg of the image above
South end of Papoose Lake, NV looking north (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)
Click here to download a large .jpg of the image above

Mystery Wire will continue to review all of Zeifman’s photographs and will update this story as needed.

April 7, 2020: Zeifman’s first flight past Area 51

June 16, 2020: Zeifman’s second flight past Area 51

Below is a selection of photographs Zeifman selected to share.

  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
  • Photo: Gabe Zeifman
Secrets of Area 51: Beginnings, Bob Lazar, facts and fantasies

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Area 51 Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News