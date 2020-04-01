Do these military projects and places actually exist?

MYSTERY WIRE — For years rumors of a top secret military base in the middle of the Mojave Desert in rural Nevada (Area 51 – real) dominated headlines. Before that it was an incident in Roswell, NM back in 1947 (debated).

One of these has been thoroughly confirmed to be real, the other is still being debated. Now, there are many other mysteries online, on the radio, and talked about over countless cups of coffee. With the help of ranker.com, we are listing five current projects, places and overall mysteries with the hope to clarify misinformation.

Sea Shadow (IX-529)

REAL:

You probably know about stealth fighters and bombers, but did you know the military also had stealth ships? One of them was the Navy’s IX-529 (Sea Shadow). If you were able to catch a glimpse of this in person you are luckier than you know. After being docked in San Diego and then Benicia, CA the Sea Shadow was sold for scrap. It was never armed.

The Navy does operate other stealth ships. There are three Zumwalt class destroyers which have cost the Nave approximately $7.5 billion per ship. Other stealth ships include the USS Independence and the USS Freedom.

Boeing X-37 Space Plane

X-37 space plane (Image: NASA)

REAL:

This space plane was recently declassified. Known as the Boeing X-37, three versions of it have flown into space, spending at least a combined 1,400 days in orbit. The last known mission ended in October, 2019.

The Report from Iron Mountain

NOT REAL:

Touted as the findings of an ultra-secretive government panel, “The Report from Iron Mountain” seems to detail exactly how the US will use fake wars and conflicts to influence the public. But the reality of this ‘report’ is that it’s fiction. In 1972 an author fessed up to the lie. But this hasn’t slowed down conspiracy theory around the topic. You can still buy the book online.

SR-72

REAL (sort of):

This is the jet that could be the next in line from the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane. However, to date, it’s only a design from Lockheed. At least publicly, the military has not yet built this plane. If built to spec. it would be an unmanned, hyper-sonic drone craft able to travel over Mach 6. In recent years, there have been reports of people seeing what they think is a working version of this UAV.







Hangar 18

REAL:

This one takes us back to the Roswell UFO crash. If you were to believe the theory, Hangar 18 is where the government is storing the UFO that crashed in Roswell. But at least publicly, the hangar at Wright-Paterson Air Force Base called Hangar 18 is a hold-over from the cold war. This is where the military housed the Foreign Technology Division.

HAARP

(Photo: Michael Kleiman, US Air Force)

REAL:

In a Google search for “HAARP theories” you get over 200,000 results, many of them links to conspiracy theories ranging from earthquakes to hurricanes, to mind control and even rainbows in lawn sprinklers. And while that is all interesting reading, HAARP is actually a real facility. HAARP stands for the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program. It is based in Alaska and as you can see in pictures from the real site, has 180 high frequency antennas. According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, HAARP is a scientific endeavor aimed at studying the properties and behavior of the ionosphere. Currently, HAARP is offline due to government budget cuts.