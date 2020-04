MYSTERY WIRE -- Imagine having an unfiltered, direct view of Area 51 and the Tonopah Test Range airport from the air, and not breaking any laws. This is what a private pilot recently got when he flew his small Cessna 150 as close as you legally can. And also happened to have a good quality camera along for the ride.

Mystery Wire spoke with Zeifman from his home near Edwards Air Force Base in southern California. Zeifman is an ATC (air traffic controller) and has been flying since he was in his teens. He maintains both a private and commercial pilot's license.