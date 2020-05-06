New Ford Bronco will have ‘Area 51’ paint option

A photo of buidings at Area 51, shown for the first time on the Nov. 10 broadcast of “UFOs: The Best Evidence” on KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.

MYSTERY WIRE — For months auto enthusiasts have been speculating on the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco. What has caught our attention is one of the color options for the new Bronco. What appears to be a dark grey 2-tone paint job will be called Area 51.

Area 51 Bronco color option (automotivetouchup.com)

Recently, Ford previewed its new Bronco R which competed in the Baja 1000. Now, on the website Automotive Touchup, you can get a look at the colors to be offered including Area 51.

According to the Touchup site, Ford is getting fairly creative with its names for the Bronco. To date, it looks like there will be 10 color options. The choices include Antimatter Blue Metallic, Cyber Orange Pearl, Fighter Jet Gray, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Oxford White, Race Red, Lucid Red Pearl, Area 51, Absolute Black and Iconic Silver Metallic.

Rendering by Nick Kaloterakis – Car and Driver 2021 Ford Bronco (Rendering by Nick Kaloterakis – Car and Driver)

To date, there has not been any reason given as to why the color scheme is being called Area 51. Car and Driver has published at least 2 articles about the new Bronco. The popular car magazine estimates a base model Bronco will cost you more than $30,000.