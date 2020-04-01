Quarantine tips from Hilly & Nilly – the Area 15 aliens

MYSTERY WIRE — For several weeks, many of us have been staying indoor, keeping our collective social distance from other humans. It’s something most of us have never had to do, let alone think about ever before.

“Quarantine tips from Hilly + Nilly” (YouTube)

This led Area 15 creator Chris Wink to develop a new video recently shared on YouTube. The video has a simple message: if aliens can stay quarantined for millennia, humans can for a few weeks. Wink’s actual title with the Las Vegas based art collective is ‘Director of Cool ****(stuff)’.

“Area 15 is going to open what when this craziness is over, but it’s an immersive experience complex really,” according to Wink. “I’m going to be putting something in there called week world, which is sort of a psychedelic infinity mirror, exhibit.”

The reason I made my title Director of cool stuff is that I don’t really care about whether something’s art in the museum I just care with it’s kind of cool. And I think a lot of people like that today. Chris Wink, Director of Cool Stuff, Area 15

When asked about using aliens as the quarantine messengers Wink said, “We’re about bringing the inner alien out. It’s about self expression. So we’re using aliens as a metaphor for just being yourself and being very artistic and expressive. And you know, Winston Fisher and Michael Bennett Bell came up with this idea a couple of years ago, and it’s really their vision. And when they told me about it, I was so excited because I really wanted to get back to starting something new. And that early kind of startup feeling of just being an artist and creating something and feeling like you’re creating something in a medium that’s about to emerge about to blow up.”

It’s about shining light on the world. It’s just about positive vibes and stuff. And this is a hard time, we don’t want to be tone deaf to the suffering. But we want people to band together, you know, and as people do in these situations, and so we wanted to do something that kind of kept things a little bit light, and also just had a message of like, you know, let’s let’s work together. Chris Wink, Director of Cool Stuff, Area 15

Wink said he hired the performance couple, Nate and Hilla, who he had been following for some time. “I said I’ve got some aliens. You guys are really good at rapping and stuff and so we we throw it together in really just a couple of days.”

When asked about why he feels artists and content creators have a role to play during this time of pandemic, Wink said, “Artists have a unique response to times like this … they’re not the ones making the decisions, the policy, how to spend the money, how to respond. That’s the politicians job. But the artists job is to provide cultural leadership and perspective and to balance things out. And so that was our goal is to help in that side of things. A lot of other people are doing it as well.”