MYSTERY WIRE (LAS VEGAS, NV - KLAS) — We're taking you inside Nellis Air Force Base, to highlight the advanced tactics and technology airmen are using to help defend the country.

An extremely crucial part of that is the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR). It is known as the crown jewel of the Department of Defense. "There isn't another place in the continental United States to be able to do what we can do here," said Col. Cameron Dadgar, Commander of the NTTR.