Defense Intelligence Reference Document - Acquisition Threat Support Metallic Glasses: Status and Prospects for Aerospace ApplicationsMaterial for Advanced Aerospace PlatformState of the Art and Evolution of High-Energy Laser Weapons U.S. Air Force Academy BibliographyIntroductory Space Science Volume IIIntroductory Space Science Volume II_2 1948 Air Intelligence Report Analysis of Flying Object Incidents in the United StatesMemo of DowngradingMemo of Destruction NASA 1960 Response to George Knapp from NASALetter of Transmittal Summary…