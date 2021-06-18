NSA UFO Documents

The documents listed on this page were located in response to the numerous requests received by NSA on the subject of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO). In 1980, NSA was involved in Civil Action No. 80-1562, “Citizens Against Unidentified Flying Objects Secrecy v. National Security Agency”.nsa.gov
- * In Camera Affidavit of Eugene F. Yeates – Citizens Against Unidentified Flying Objects Secrecy v. NSA (Civil Action No. 80-1562)
- * Communications Intelligence (COMINT) reports [broken into sizable parts for viewing]
- * Affidavit of Eugene F. Yeates – Citizens Against Unidentified Flying Objects Secrecy v. NSA (Civil Action No. 80-1562)
- “U.F.O. Files: The Untold Story” by Patrick Huyghe
- “Govt.’s Super-Secret Security Agency Warns: Take UFOs Seriously or Be Prepared for Sneak Invasion by Space Aliens” by Thomas L. Muldoon, National Enquirer
- “The U.S. Government and the Iran Case”– IUR Report
- “Report of U.F.O. Crash in ’47 Called False by Science Panel”– The New York Times
- “What the U.S. Government Knows About UnidentifiedFlying Objects” by Peter Gersten, Frontiers of Science
- “Is the CIA Stonewalling?” by Richard Hall
- “The Government and UFOs”
- “UFO As Advanced Technology”
- “French Government UFO Study”
- Communications Intelligence (COMINT) report – “XXXXX Unidentified Flying Objects”
- COMNAVSECGRU visual sighting report
- “Report Bibliography” issued by the Defense Documentation Center
- “Now You See It, Now You Don’t” by Captain Henry S. Shields, HQ USAFE/INOMP
- Joint Chiefs of Staff report concerning the sighting of a UFO in Iran on 19 September 1976
- Exploitation Report – A Fragment, Metal Recovered in the Republic of the Congo
- Navy report – Country: Cuba, Subject: UFO
- Routing and Transmittal Slip from Louis E. Foster, DIA with a DIA summary sheet and US Defense Attache report on the sighting of a UFO in Iran on 19 September 1976
- Department of State AIRGRAM – Subject: Flying Saucers Are a Myth
- Department of State report – Subject: Tunisian Firefall
- Department of State AIRGRAM – Subject: Celestial Body Observed over Antarctica
- Department of State AIRGRAM – Subject: Political Report for August 1965
- Department of State AIRGRAM – Subject: Unidentified Flying Objects
- Department of State AIRGRAM – Subject: Sighting of Object Possibly Originating from
Space Vehicle
- Department of State AIRGRAM – Subject: Unidentified Flying Objects
- Department of State AIRGRAM – Subject: Unidentified Flying Objects Reported Over Angola
- Department of State AIRGRAM – Subject: Report of Unidentified Object Which Fell Near Municipio of General Teran, N.L.
- American Embassy Tunis report – Subject: Unidentified Flying Objects
- Report from Air Force Special Security Office – Subject: (Unclassified) UFOB NEAC Area
- General Accounting Office Report to the Honorable Steven H. Schiff, House of Representatives – Government Records – Results of a Search for Records Concerning the 1947 Crash Near Roswell, New Mexico
- * Memorandum and Order – Citizens Against UFO Secrecy v. National Security Agency
(Civil Action No. 80-1562)
- “Communication With Extraterrestrial Intelligence” by Lambros D. Callimahos
- * “UFO Hypothesis and Survival Questions”
- * “UFO’s and the Intelligence Community Blind Spot to Surprise or Deceptive Data”
- Memorandum for the Record – Subject: Information Request Solicitation
- United States Air Force Fact Sheet 95-03 – “Unidentified Flying Objects and Air Force
Project Blue Book”
- Report of Air Force Research Regarding the “Roswell Incident”
- JANAP 146
- Key to the Extraterrestrial Messages by H. Campaigne
- Extraterrestrial Intelligence by Howard H. Campaigne
