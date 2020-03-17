Alien festivals affected by coronavirus pandemic

MYSTERY WIRE — The coronavirus pandemic if affecting more than local businesses, schools, and daily life. It is now also affecting UFO festival scheduled for the coming months.

We know of at least two large festivals being affected and several others not yet affected. If you know of other similar festivals and gatherings being affected my the pandemic please email us at mysterywire@info.com

The two events being changed are the Edinburg UFO Festival in Texas and the Awakening Festival in Manchester, UK.

The Edinburg UFO Festival will now be held on Aug. 13 to Aug. 15. The event is put together by the Edinburg Library & Cultural Arts Department.

The festival will now take place on the second weekend of August. It was previously set for April. According to a local TV report, “The festival is being postponed as travel concerns surge amid COVID-19. A release states personalities appearing at the event would be traveling from current infection clusters and would go through various airports before arriving in the Valley.”

The Awakening Festival in Manchester, England has been cancelled.

Below is a list of other related festivals that are still being held as scheduled as of March 16.