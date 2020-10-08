Lue Elizondo

Luis Elizondo has been speaking with George Knapp for several years about his involvement in a once secret Pentagon program to study UFOs.

MYSTERY WIRE — Through his career as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense, Luis Elizondo saw things that he couldn’t explain. And his bosses weren’t interested in those kinds of conversations.

Realizing that he might only be able to make a difference by leaving his career behind, Elizondo quit his Pentagon assignment on Oct. 4, 2017. What he has done since has changed a lot of minds about the existence of UFOs.

Elizondo is a primary reason we know about the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and Harry Reid’s role in funding the program exposed by the New York Times in December 2017. He’s also the guy who got former U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor to tell his story about a UFO sighted by Navy crews in 2004 off the coast of Southern California. That UFO is now known as the “Tic Tac” UFO.