Tom DeLonge

MYSTERY WIRE -- Through his career as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense, Luis Elizondo saw things that he couldn’t explain. And his bosses weren’t interested in those kinds of conversations.

Realizing that he might only be able to make a difference by leaving his career behind, Elizondo quit his Pentagon assignment on Oct. 4, 2017. What he has done since has changed a lot of minds about the existence of UFOs.