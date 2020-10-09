Tom DeLonge is the Co-founder, Chairman of the Board, Interim CEO of To The Stars Academy (TTSA). DeLong founded influential rock bands Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves. He is the co-author of 12 books ranging from novels to children’s stories. DeLonge is also the creator of award winning animation ‘Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker’.
