Air Force F-35A jets help kick-off Monday Night Football

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A surprise for Raiders fans gathering outside Allegiant Stadium just before game time Monday evening.

Take a look at the sight before the kick-off as F-35A fighter jets from the United States Air Force 422d Test and Evaluation Squadron (422 TES) out of Nellis Air Force Base performed a flyover in formation over “The Death Star” then past the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

Inside the stadium, singer Gladys Knight honored America by singing the National Anthem prior to kickoff.

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season opener at Allegiant Stadium.