Air Force plans aircraft changes for Arizona, Nevada bases

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: A sculpture of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds at the main gate of Nellis Air Force Base is shown on April 3, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Friday, the 99th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Cavan Craddock declared a public health emergency at the base as a result of the coronavirus, allowing for greater access to health care resources and more authority to limit access to the installation. Beginning on April 6th, access to the base will be limited to mission essential personnel and those who reside at the base. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE (LAS VEGAS, Nev. – AP) — The Air Force wants to free up space for more fighter aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas by transferring attack and rescue aircraft to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.

Realignment plans announced Wednesday calls for transferring units operating A-10 Thunderbolt II attack jets and HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopters from Nellis to Davis-Monthan.

NELLIS AFB, NV – APRIL 25: Three United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft fly over Nellis Air Force Base while participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force Experiment 2006 (JEFX 06) April 25, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. JEFX is a biannual test of new systems and technologies by every branch of the military in an attempt to speed their introduction into the modern battlefield. This year’s tests involve about 1,400 personnel from the United States, Great Britain, Canada and Australia studying new technologies during mock combat over the Nevada desert and center on finding better ways to communicate critical information between armed forces. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NELLIS AFB, NV – APRIL 25: A United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II takes off from Nellis Air Force Base while participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force Experiment 2006 (JEFX 06) April 25, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. JEFX is a biannual test of new systems and technologies by every branch of the military in an attempt to speed their introduction into the modern battlefield. This year’s tests involve about 1,400 personnel from the United States, Great Britain, Canada and Australia studying new technologies during mock combat over the Nevada desert and center on finding better ways to communicate critical information between armed forces. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Air Force said the transfers will enable assignment of more F-35A Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighters to the Nevada base for testing and training while locating more rescue units together at Davis-Monthan.

LAS VEGAS, : Personnel at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas, NV load one of three Pavehawk helicopters aboard a C-5A Galaxy transport bound for the Persian Gulf 11 February. Helicopters and crew from the 66th Helicopter Rescue Squadron derparted the base late 11 February for an indefinite stay in the Persian Gulf region as the US prepares for a possible military strike on Iraq. (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA – MAY 12: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Air Force, members of the 58th Rescue Squadron perform an exercise test rescue as A-10s lay cover fire during an Air Power Demo held at the test range May 12, 2004 in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Photo by William Juergen/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA – MAY 12: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Air Force, pararescuemen from the 58th Rescue Squadron move in to rescue a downed pilot during a Firepower Demonstration on Nellis’ bombing ranges May 12, 2004 in Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The firepower demonstration gives local civic leaders a birdseye view of Air Force capabilities during a wartime environment. (Photo by Kenny Kennemer/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

NELLIS AFB, NV – APRIL 25: A United States Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in front of an HH-60G Pavehawk helicopter as the jet participates in the Joint Expeditionary Force Experiment 2006 (JEFX 06) April 25, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. JEFX is a biannual test of new systems and technologies by every branch of the military in an attempt to speed their introduction into the modern battlefield. This year’s tests involve about 1,400 personnel from the United States, Great Britain, Canada and Australia studying new technologies during mock combat over the Nevada desert and center on finding better ways to communicate critical information between armed forces. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NELLIS AFB, NV – APRIL 25: An HH-60G Pavehawk helicopter practices maneuvers at Nellis Air Force Base April 25, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Air Force said the proposed plan’s first phase is contingent on congressional approval of retirement of 42 A-10s.