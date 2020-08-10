Today in Atomic Test History – August 10

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 10, two tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

August 10, 1966

Operation Latchkey – Rovena
NNSS
Shaft
1 kt

August 10, 1967

Operation Crosstie– Washer
NNSS
Shaft
Less than 20 kt

