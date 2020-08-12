Today in Atomic Test History – August 12

Operation Hardtack I – Orange

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 12, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

August 12, 1958

Operation Hardtack I / Newsreel – Orange
Launched from Johnston Island
Anti-ballistics missile effects test, W-39 warhead, part of Operation Newsreel (high-altitude tests), carried on a Redstone rocket.
3.8 Mt

August 12, 1963

Operation Niblick – Pekan
NNSS
Shaft
8 kt

August 12, 1966

Operation Latchkey – Tangerine
NNSS
Shaft
Less then 20 kt

