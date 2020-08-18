Today in Atomic Test History: August 18

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 18, four tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

August 18, 1957

Operation Plumbbob – Shasta

NNSS

Tower

17 kt

August 18, 1958

Operation Hardtack I – Fig

Enewetak Atoll

Surface

20 tons

August 18, 1967

Operation Crosstie – Bordeaux

NNSS

Shaft

18 kt

August 18, 1971

Operation Grommet – Algodones

NNSS

Shaft

67 kt