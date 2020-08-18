Today in Atomic Test History: August 18

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 18, four tests were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
August 18, 1957
Operation Plumbbob – Shasta
NNSS
Tower
17 kt
August 18, 1958
Operation Hardtack I – Fig
Enewetak Atoll
Surface
20 tons
August 18, 1967
Operation Crosstie – Bordeaux
NNSS
Shaft
18 kt
August 18, 1971
Operation Grommet – Algodones
NNSS
Shaft
67 kt