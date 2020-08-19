Today in Atomic Test History: August 19

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 19, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

August 19, 1964

Operation Whetstone – Alva

NNSS

Shaft

4.4 kt

August 19, 1977 – 2 tests

Operation Fulcrum – Scupper

NNSS

Shaft

200 t

Operation Fulcrum – Scantling

NNSS

Shaft

120 kt