Today in Atomic Test History – August 4

Subsidence crater after underground test at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS).

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 4, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

August 4, 1967

Operation Crosstie – Gibson
NNSS
Shaft
1.5 kt

August 4, 1971

Operation Grommet – Barranca
NNSS
Shaft
Less than 20 kt

August 4, 1977

Operation Fulcrum – Strake
NNSS
Shaft
44 kt

