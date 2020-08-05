Today in Atomic Test History – August 5

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 5, four tests were conducted. Two of the tests were detonated at the same time.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
August 5, 1971 – 2 simultaneous tests
Operation Grommet – Nama-Amarylis – 1
NNSS
Shaft
Less than 20 kt
Operation Grommet – Nama-Amarylis – 2
NNSS
Shaft
Less than 20 kt
Map below shows both locations.
August 5, 1981
Operation Guardian – Havarti
NNSS
Shaft
Less than 20 kt
August 5, 1982
Operation Praetorian – Atrisco
NNSS
Shaft
138 kt