Today in Atomic Test History – August 5

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 5, four tests were conducted. Two of the tests were detonated at the same time.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

August 5, 1971 – 2 simultaneous tests

Operation Grommet – Nama-Amarylis – 1

NNSS

Shaft

Less than 20 kt

Operation Grommet – Nama-Amarylis – 2

NNSS

Shaft

Less than 20 kt

Map below shows both locations.

August 5, 1981

Operation Guardian – Havarti

NNSS

Shaft

Less than 20 kt

August 5, 1982

Operation Praetorian – Atrisco

NNSS

Shaft

138 kt