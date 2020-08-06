Today in Atomic Test History – August 6

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 6, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

August 6, 1958

Operation Hardtack I – Quince

Enewetak Atoll

Surface

No yield

August 6, 1965

Operation Flintlock – Mauve

NNSS

Shaft

18 kt

August 6, 1971

Operation Grommet – Baltic

NNSS

Shaft

Less than 20 kt