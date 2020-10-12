Australian navy ship tows unexploded bomb out to sea

In this Sept. 25, 2020, photo provided by the Royal Australian Navy, members of the Australian Clearance Diving Team One return to Lord Howe Island, Australia, from Elizabeth Reef on a Zodiac inflatable boat following a successful search for unexploded ordnance. The 45-kilogram (100-pound) bomb was found by a fisherman on Elizabeth Reef near Lord Howe Island, about 550 kilometers (340 miles) off New South Wales state. (ABIS Sittichai Sakonpoonpol/Royal Australian Navy via AP)

MYSTERY WIRE (Sydney, Australia – AP) — Australian navy divers have removed an unexploded 100-pound bomb on a reef off the southeastern coast and a ship towed it to deeper water because it posed a significant risk to the public.

The bomb was found by a fisherman on Elizabeth Reef near Lord Howe Island off New South Wales state.

Divers aboard the HMAS Adelaide carefully removed the abandoned explosive by floating it to the surface and towing it farther out to sea where it was dropped into deeper waters.

Officials say the fisherman and navy divers had potentially saved lives and one of Australia’s most important reefs, which is also the southernmost coral reef platform in the world.