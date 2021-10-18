Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies after complications from COVID-19

MYSTERY WIRE — Gen. Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State has died from complications from COVID-19, according to a post from his family on his Facebook page. Powell was 84.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote.

Powell, a retired four-star general and Republican, was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War. He later served as the 65th Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005 under President George W. Bush.