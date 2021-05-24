Military jet crashes, pilot killed, near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas

MYSTERY WIRE (LAS VEGAS -KLAS) — A pilot was killed in an Air Force jet crash Monday afternoon, according to Clark County Fire. It happened on the 2200 block of N. Christy Lane. The area is near E. Carey Avenue and N. Nellis Boulevard.
Initially, Nellis Air Force Base said it was aware of an incident involving an aircraft, via a statement on Twitter, but the agency didn’t release much information.
But about an hour later, Nellis AFB tweeted, more information saying it was a contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base that crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m., May 24 outside the southern edge of the base.
Heavy smoke could be scene in the air following the crash. A photo was sent to 8 News Now courtesy Taylor Grimm. And even more smoke and police cars could be seen in the above video sent to 8 News Now by Christian Mendoza.
