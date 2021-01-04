US carrier to stay in Mideast amid Iran tensions

BREMERTON, WA – APRIL 27: The USS Nimitz (CVN-68) gets underway through Sinclair Inlet from Naval Base Kitsap on April 27, 2020 in Bremerton, WA. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — The Pentagon has reversed its decision to withdraw the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier from the Middle East.

The acting U.S. secretary of defense, Christopher Milller, announced Sunday night that he had changed his mind about sending the Nimitz home.

Just last week, Miller said the Nimitz would be leaving, a decision that had been opposed by senior military officers, amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

In reversing himself, Miller cited “recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S. government officials.”

He did not elaborate, and the Pentagon did not respond to questions.