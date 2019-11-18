Arms depots have new worry — climate change

Some Middle Eastern and North African countries are facing a new enemy — heat that is taking its toll on ammunition stores.

Scientific American reports, “Before the end of this past summer, at least six munitions sites had gone up in flames in Iraq alone.” Those include:

June 2018, when the arms depot in Baharka, Iraqi Kurdistan

March 2018 ammunition fire at Peshmerga weapons depot in Duhok

August 2019 arms depot in Baghdad

According to the article, “Climate change may be blowing up arms depots,” the 2018 explosions happened “in the midst of a long, scorching Iraqi summer, when temperatures routinely topped 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). And they all struck just as powerful heat waves ramped up.”

The article details how heat breaks down seals and causes chemicals to expand, creating the dangerous situation that can set off deadly fires and explosions.

While these at-risk depots probably lack the controlled environment in U.S. facilities, the reports give pause to anyone who has ever driven U.S. 95 from Las Vegas to Reno. The highway takes you right through the heart of the Hawthorne U.S. Army Depot, where a sign says “World’s Largest Ammo Depot.”

But while the Hawthorne base is in the desert, it’s the high desert: over 4,300 feet above sea level. That compares to Baghdad’s elevation of about 100 feet.