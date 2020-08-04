Today in Atomic Test History – August 4

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, August 4, three tests were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
August 4, 1967
Operation Crosstie – Gibson
NNSS
Shaft
1.5 kt
August 4, 1971
Operation Grommet – Barranca
NNSS
Shaft
Less than 20 kt
August 4, 1977
Operation Fulcrum – Strake
NNSS
Shaft
44 kt