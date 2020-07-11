Today in Atomic Test History – July 11



MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 11, two tests were conducted on the same day but thousands of miles apart.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 11, 1962

Operation Dominic – Pamlico

Christmas Island

Airdrop

3.88 Mt

Operation Sunbeam – Johnnie Boy

NNSS

Crater

500 tons