Today in Atomic Test History – July 12

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 12, three tests were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
July 12, 1958
Operation Hardtack I – Poplar
Bikini Atoll
Barge
9.3 Mt
July 12, 1978
Operation Cresset – Lowball
NNSS
Underground
99 kt
July 12, 1978
Operation Fusileer – Normanna
NNSS
Underground
500 t