Today in Atomic Test History – July 12

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 12, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 12, 1958

Operation Hardtack I – Poplar

Bikini Atoll

Barge

9.3 Mt

July 12, 1978

Operation Cresset – Lowball

NNSS

Underground

99 kt

July 12, 1978

Operation Fusileer – Normanna

NNSS

Underground

500 t