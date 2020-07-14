Today in Atomic Test History – July 14

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 14, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 14, 1958

Operation Hardtack I – Scaevola

Enewetak Atoll

Barge

No Yield (safety test)

July 14, 1962

Operation Sunbeam – Small Boy

NNSS

Tower

1.7 kt

Test of missile silo hardening principles, specifically EMP, similar to Nougat Ermine, Chinchilla I/II, Armadillo.

July 14, 1967

Operation Crosstie – Vito

NNSS

Tower

Safety Test