Today in Atomic Test History – July 20

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 20, two test were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 20, 1956

Operation Redwing – Tewa

Bikini Atoll

Barge

5 Mt

July 20, 1956

Operation Toggle – Diamond Sculls

NNSS

Tunnel

21 kt