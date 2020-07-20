Today in Atomic Test History – July 20

Operation Redwing – Tewa (July 20, 1956)

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 20, two test were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

Bikini Atoll
Barge
5 Mt

Operation Toggle – Diamond Sculls
NNSS
Tunnel
21 kt

Test Chamber No. 1 in Assembly Room, U12t.02 drift, 1972 (photograph on file, Defense Threat Reduction Information Analysis Center, Albuquerque).

