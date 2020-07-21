Today in Atomic Test History – July 21

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 21, two test were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 21, 1956

Operation Redwing – Huron

Enawetak Atoll

Barge

250 kt

July 21, 1971

Operation Grommet – Apodaca

NNSS

Underground

250 tons