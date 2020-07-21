Today in Atomic Test History – July 21

Atomic Tests
Posted: / Updated:

Operation Redwing – Huron (July 21, 1956)

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 21, two test were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 21, 1956

Operation Redwing – Huron
Enawetak Atoll
Barge
250 kt

July 21, 1971

Operation Grommet – Apodaca
NNSS
Underground
250 tons

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News