Today in Atomic Test History – July 21

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 21, two test were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
July 21, 1956
Operation Redwing – Huron
Enawetak Atoll
Barge
250 kt
July 21, 1971
Operation Grommet – Apodaca
NNSS
Underground
250 tons