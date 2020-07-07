Today in Atomic Test History – July 7

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 7, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 7, 1962

Operation Sunbeam – Little Feller II

NNSS

Above ground 3′

22 t

Little Feller II and Little Feller I were code names for a set of nuclear tests undertaken by the United States at the Nevada Test Site on July 7 and 17, 1962 as part of Operation Sunbeam. They were both tests of stockpiled W54 warheads, the smallest nuclear warheads known to have been produced by the United States, used in both the Davy Crockett warhead and the Special Atomic Demolition Munition. In Little Feller II (July 7), the warhead was suspended only three feet above the ground and had a yield equivalent to only 22 tons of TNT. In Little Feller I (July 17), the warhead was launched as a Davy Crockett device from a stationary 155 millimeter launcher and set to detonate between 20 and 40 feet above the ground (6-12 meters) around 1.7 miles (2.7 km) from the launch point, with a yield of 18 tons. Little Feller I has the additional distinction of being the last near-ground atmospheric nuclear detonation conducted by the United States of America. All further tests were conducted under ground, in accordance with the Partial Test Ban Treaty. An additional footnote is Operation Roller Coaster. Although this later series of tests involved no true nuclear detonation, they did disperse radioactive material using conventional explosives and thus may alternatively be considered the last above ground nuclear test.

Operation Cresset – Satz

NNSS

Underground

1.5 kt

Operation Touchstone – Alamo

NNSS

Underground

150 kt