Today in Atomic Test History – July 9

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 9, two tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 9, 1962

Operation Fishbowl – Starfish Prime

High altitude – Johnston Island

Rocket

1.4 Mt

Starfish Prime was a July 9, 1962, high-altitude nuclear test conducted by the United States, a joint effort of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and the Defense Atomic Support Agency. It was launched from Johnston Atoll and was the largest nuclear test conducted in outer space and one of five conducted by the US in space.

Before, during and after the high-altitude nuclear test. (Wikimedia Commons)

The sky after the Starfish Prime high-altitude nuclear test. (US Gov)

Photo of the aurora taken from an aircraft after the test. (U.S. Air Force)

A Thor rocket carrying a W49 thermonuclear warhead (designed by Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory) and a Mk. 2 reentry vehicle was launched from Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, about 900 miles (1,450 km) west-southwest of Hawaii. The explosion took place at an altitude of 250 miles (400 km), above a point 19 miles (31 km) southwest of Johnston Atoll. It produced a yield equivalent to 1.4 megatonnes of TNT.

July 9, 1962

Operation Grommet – Bracken

NNSS

Underground

250 t