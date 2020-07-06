Today in Atomic Testing – Sedan

Operation Storax – Sudan (July 6, 1932)

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 6, only one test was conducted. But this test would leave a hole in the surface of Earth that will not only be studied for years to come, it was also used to help NASA prepare astronauts to walk on the moon.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 6, 1962

Operation Storax – Sedan
NNSS
Underground
104 kt

