Big-money US hypersonic missile program moving to next stages

MYSTERY WIRE — Missiles that go faster than the speed of sound are big business.

A hypersonic weapon that uses a new shape — never successfully tested — was scheduled to complete its critical design review on Thursday and go into testing, according to a report on Breaking Defense:

Lockheed Martin’s piece of the hypersonic pie is worth around $3.5 billion, with projects for the Army, Navy, Air Force and DARPA — the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The development comes as reports indicate China and Russia have developed hypersonic weapons.

Hypersonic missiles could drive next arms race with China, Russia

