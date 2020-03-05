Biosensor implants part of military research to prevent pandemics

MYSTERY WIRE — How do you stop pandemic outbreaks in their tracks? Early detection.

Easy to say, but harder to do, especially when emerging technology looks an awful lot like an untested invasive device. That sets off all kinds of privacy and Big Brother alarms.

But the best way to get ahead of another coronavirus situation might be to follow that path, and the US military is expressing an interest.

Defense One reports on an emerging relationship between DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and med-tech company Profusa. The Defense Department is kicking in to help fund a study of an under-the-skin biosensor. The device would signal when the human body begins to fight an infection. Read the article for more details.

The report comes two days after Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said at the Pentagon on Monday, “Our military research labs are working feverishly around the horn here to try to come up with a vaccine. So we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of months,” Milley said.

US troops are as much at risk as anyone, and a US soldier in South Korea became the first service member to contract the virus. Could the Defense Department rationalize national security as a reason for requiring implants in soldiers? Maybe not without a huge legal battle.

But who knows what programs the military engages in that go far beyond implanting a biosensor?