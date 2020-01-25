Doomsday Clock creeps forward: 100 seconds to midnight

The Doomsday Clock is revealed at a Thursday news conference. (Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists / YouTube)

MYSTERY WIRE — The Doomsday Clock ticked 20 seconds closer to the annihilation of the human civilization as the decade expired. We are now at 100 seconds to midnight.

The symbolic clock advanced the countdown to warn world leaders and everyone on the planet of the dire consequences that could be lurking just around the corner.

The dual threat of nuclear war and climate change prompted board members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to push the clock closer to midnight.

The decision on where to set the clock was made in November, before the recent US-Iran incident, in which the US targeted and killed a powerful Iranian military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded with a strike on a US military facilities in Iraq. Scientists also cited concern for recent threats by North Korea to withdraw from agreements with the US.

Cyber-enabled disinformation campaigns make for further instability.