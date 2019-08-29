Elizondo confident more visual proof will come as UFO questions persist – Part 9

In a Jan. 30, 2018, interview with Luis Elizondo, investigative journalist George Knapp talks to Elizondo about the bigger questions regarding UFOs. Elizondo says public interest is key to further release of long-held secrets, but he’s confident the technology will be unlocked. Part 9 of a 10 Part series.

George Knapp: You know, the technology, as you’ve said, might be something knowable, something we can figure out how to do ourselves.

Luis Elizondo: Absolutely.

Knapp: The other questions, the ones that really gnaw at you as you lay there at night, maybe, I don’t know, are they knowable? Where are they from? Why are they here?

Elizondo: That I would submit, Mr. Knapp, is for smarter people like you to figure out. I’ve received enough grief just trying to figure out what it is and how it works.

Knapp: You’ve stayed away from it.

Elizondo: I have deliberately, because I think we could go down for hours, down these rabbit holes and in the end, the one thing I’ve learned in my job in intelligence, I can be absolutely sure of something and I can still be absolutely wrong. And so that’s why it’s important to let the data drive the analysis, not my opinions or suppositions or intuitions.

Knapp: Will we see more of these videos?

Elizondo: I suspect, hopefully. If there’s enough interest by the American public, and they reach out to their congressional representatives, I suspect there will be. I also think it’s important to note that we are now at a point technologically speaking, where we now, every person on this planet, for the most part, has the ability to do this themselves. Keep in mind, during the Nimitz incident, very few people had any type of capability on their cell phones. In fact, most of us had flip phones, if we were lucky, with no camera on it. Now everybody has, you know, iPhones with cameras, and a level of definition and fidelity that we’ve never ever had in the history of mankind. Everybody now is a potential collection platform, so to speak and everybody now has the ability to take pictures of high resolution that can then be further analyzed.

Knapp: This organization, you have to have high hopes. You’re rolling the dice, you know, you’re all in.

Elizondo: Oh, sure. Yeah, I mean, I gave up everything for this. You know, my high hopes … it’s not for personal gain. My high hopes is that we are finally at a point where we can have the conversation and do something about it and get the great minds like Steve Justice and Hal Puthoff and all these great folks to do the experimentation necessary so we can prove definitively once and for all that what observation, what we’re seeing, we can replicate and then build. As a case in point, you know, I think once we’ve come to the point where proving the theory is no longer theory, but it is actually law of principle, of physics, then the question becomes a scalability issue. It’s no longer can we do it. We can do it. Another question is, when are we going to have the technology to do it. So case in point, 50 years ago, if I were to say to you, we’re going to have these big, huge nuclear power plants that are going to drive the energy requirements and needs for everybody in this country and we would never have to rely on fossil fuel anymore. Most people would say it’s kind of a pipe dream, it won’t happen. And of course, now we have these big nuclear facilities. But if I were to tell you even 50 years ago, even more importantly, that one day, every Navy boat out there, for the most part, big ship will have its own private nuclear reactor on board, they would probably lock me up in an institution thinking I was nuts. And yet, here we are, let’s forward the tape, where most large Navy vessels out there, can’t tell you the number and whatnot, but a lot of them have miniature nuclear power plants on board right now. And these ships have incredible capabilities to do things ships have never been able to do before. So it’s a scalability issue. What once took the size of a square city block got miniaturized down now to something roughly the size of a suitcase Well, I think that’s, we’ve come pretty far in 50 years, right? Especially from the days of the, you know, the Bikini Atoll experiments and the Trinity experiments and now here we are. So I think this is very much the same thing. I think now that we’ve been able to prove that the physics is real, the question is no longer an “if” question, it’s a “when” question. And when are we going to have the technology to scale, what we are able to replicate at the micro level at places like the CERN and the Large Hadron Collider, and scale those in a usable way that we’re not just maybe bending space time and creating micro black holes for electrons, but maybe we’re doing for larger things.

