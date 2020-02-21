F-117 Nighthawk being sold for scrap, website reports

MYSTERY WIRE — Imagine coming across this in the want ads:

’87 NIGHTHAWK. USED. NEEDS PAINT, $300K WILL FIX IT. KEPT IN GARAGE LAST 10 YRS., ONLY FLOWN AT NIGHT. ORIGINALLY PAID $42M. BEST OFFER.

The Dreamland Resort website carried the first report about the retired F-117 stealth fighter being sold for scrap. See the forum entry from Joerg Arnu: Nighthawk for Sale – Joerg (Webmaster)02/15/2020, 11:00:51 PST

A few days later, The War Zone picked up the report and added some great detail about the fighter’s lineage and recent history.

Original factory equipment? Not going to happen. This legendary warplane might be suitable for public display if you’re willing to pour in a few hundred thousand dollars.

Here’s the ad dreamlandresort.com tracked down: