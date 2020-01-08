G-forces are deadly serious when Air Force pilots pass out

MYSTERY WIRE — A revealing report in Popular Science shows that withstanding G-forces is a matter of life and death for pilots.

When an Air Force pilot passed out due to G-forces while training in an F-15C jet over Oregon last year, he made the right decision when he regained consciousness 11 seconds later, according to to Air Force. He put the engines to idle and pulled back on the control stick.

He saved himself, but the jet sustained $2.5 million in damage because it wasn’t designed to withstand the pressure. The wings, the tail and the fuselage were seriously damaged.

But nobody died. That’s why you never heard about it.

From Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019, pilots passed out 12 times, according to statistics from the Air Force Safety Center. A Thunderbirds pilot died in April 2018 after he lost consciousness.

The center also maintains statistics on fatalities in the Air Force, both on- and off-duty.