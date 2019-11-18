ICBM silo in Arizona listed for sale for $395K

It’s probably a bargain at $395,000, but the curb appeal is zero. You’ll have to look deeper to see the value.

If you’re interested in acquiring a retired Titan II missile complex offered by Zillow, consider it a fixer-upper.

The site is southeast of Phoenix, near the small town of Florence, Arizona. It’s on Pinal Parkway. There’s stairway access, and a lot of rust according to recent descriptions. But at one time, there was a working elevator, a bedroom area and other interesting features in three distinct chambers. Officially, no … no bedrooms, and no baths. Square footage not available. We do know it’s about 12.5 acres.

Titan II missile silo site as seen from Pinal Parkway outside Florence, Arizona. (Google Earth Streetview)

But mostly, there’s a launch silo. And blast doors. There’s even an emergency shower and eyewash fountain.

The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile in the sketch on Zillow’s site is not included in the sale. And hurry. Almost 10,000 views on Zillow thus far.