It’s classified: Barriers to U.S. dominance in space

MYSTERYWIRE — It’s time to declassify a lot of secrets about U.S. military space programs.

That’s the message from Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, who spoke recently at the Reagan National Defense Forum. “There is much more classified than what needs to be,” Barrett said.

Honored to speak on a panel at the Reagan National Defense Forum. Great conversation with Air Force Secretary Barrett on the future of space. pic.twitter.com/jlH3cJElFh — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) December 8, 2019

Those tightly held secrets are a barrier to building support for a Space Force, according to Rep. Mike Rogers, an Alabama Republican.

Their statements echoed comments made by U.S. Air Force Gen. Jay Raymond in November. Raymond is in charge of U.S. Space Command, and has expressed frustration in building better defenses for U.S. satellites when he can’t invite more than a few contractors in on programs that are loaded with classified information.

Among the other affects of the classified bloat: Data collection targeting American civilians by foreign powers is flourishing as long as certain information remains classified.