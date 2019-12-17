MiG-23 ‘Flogger’ recorded at remote Tonopah air base

MYSTERY WIRE — Aviation enthusiasts have known Nevada for years as a unique vantage point to see the very latest U.S. military aircraft, and even aircraft from other countries when Red Flag exercises are running at Nellis Air Force Base.

But rare video posted recently on The War Zone provides a look at something few people have ever seen.

A video of a MiG-23 Flogger at the Tonopah Test Range is available on YouTube. Text accompanying the video indicates it was shot in 2006.

The MiG was apparently part of a program called Constant Peg. See background on that program: USAF mini-documentary takes you behind the scenes of its top secret cold war MiG squadron

The program used the Tonopah Test Range as a home, and other jets are likely mothballed in the hangars there. The F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighters are stored at the range, although the “retired” status of those jets has been proven wrong. A recent report indicates the Nighthawks have been spotted during training missions.