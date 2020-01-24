Mojo Lens a visionary product — when we eventually see it

MYSTERY WIRE — A reporter from Wired has seen the future, and he tells us all about it in an article about a contact lens that’s in the development stages:

Julian Chokkattu’s first-person report on Mojo Vision’s five-year effort to bring new wearable computing to market compares the experience to Google Glass, with an external component you might wear on your wrist.

The difference is that the display is about the size of the tip of a ballpoint pen, and it will react to your eye movements. The display is embedded in the contact lens.

If you’re looking straight ahead while wearing the lens, you won’t see anything visually disrupting. But peek to a corner in any direction and you’ll see icons pop up, ranging from a calendar, weather, notifications, music playback, and more. Stare at the arrow next to these icons to expand them even further to see more details—like a three-day forecast, for example—or all your calendar events for the day. It took me about a minute to figure out how to navigate the interface; it could all change at any moment, but it’s promising to see just how simple it is to use.

But don’t expect to see the Mojo Lens prototype at CES next year. It’s still a few years away. Chokkattu says the demo right now depends on virtual reality gear.

Our thoughts quickly turned to military applications. If this technology is possible, has the military already explored it?

Mojo Lens will sell like gangbusters if you can play Candy Crush without the boss knowing. But what if a tactical advantage on the battlefield were at stake? Could “cyborg soldiers” already be using devices like this?

We’ve already reported the U.S. Army’s intention to develop combat capabilities by the year 2050 that include cybernetic or machine eyeballs

Networked technology embedded in a few soldiers could produce dramatic advantages on the ground — and could help better coordinate precision air attacks if cyborg soldiers could interact with drones.